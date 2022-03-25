Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday — Thursday:
3/21
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Nicholas D. Hill, 33, of Eva, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Patricia D. Villa, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jodie R. Washburn, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; driving without a license: Robert R. Nixon, 59, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/22
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jim A. Drinkard,49, of Eva arrested on the Morgan County Line.
3/23
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Lucien W. Barksdale, 54, of Cullman, arrested on Meadowbrook Drive.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Jodie D. Williams, 41, arrested on Meadowbrook Drive.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Drew E. Warden, 26, of Pinson, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: Brent D. Bates, 34, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Lee Z. McClellan, 31, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Arthur J. Oden, 64, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury indictment- unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: Scott D. Barnes, 37, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/24
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Chesley A. Barnett IV, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 9th Street SW.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; public intoxication; improper lights: Marissa A. Thomas, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic violence, third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; driving without a license: Jeremy A. Haynes, 34, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; domestic violence, third degree; insurance violation; driving without a license: Kevin O. Walker, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree; attempting to elude; assault, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; resisting arrest; domestic violence, third degree: Meshach J. Curvin, 26, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Public intoxication: Justin W. Smith, 33, of Holly Pond, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cameron W. Boyle, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Richard F. Scruggs, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue B. SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
3/21
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended: Patricia Dawnelle Aaron, 31, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Possession of marijuana: William Andrew Brown, 24, arrested on County Road 992.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument, three counts: Christopher Eugene Burgess, 47, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Kennieth Paul Dorn, 66, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Bail jumping-second degree- possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Aundrey Lopez Flanigan, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication: Jennifer Ann Gaddis, 37, arrested in Joppa.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Lauren Alexandra Harvey, 25, arrested on County Road 1545.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Nicholas Dale Hill, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: Marisa Brianna Holt, 24, arrested on County Road 1545.
Aggravated assault-child abuse (family); torture/willful abuse of a child (family): Kered Evan Hulsey, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking: Marlana Leann Jones, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restriction: Scott Alber Kaucher, 60, arrested on Convent Road.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: James Keith Lay, 51, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher Michael Stacks, 35, arrested on County Road 1094.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Emily Anders Tillman, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment; adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions: Donald Oscar Trussell, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Patricia Dee Villa, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; resisting arrest: Jonathan David Wright, 28, arrested at the Joppa Four Way.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Serena Rose Wynn, 40, arrested on Convent Road.
3/22
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Rodney Lee Coggins, 57, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Bobby Leon Hanners, 33, arrested on County Road 109.
Fraud-swindle-home repair: Matthew Eugene Haus, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-A to M attempt to commit crime; possession of dangerous drugs: James Ray Murphy Jr., 53, arrested at Browns Old Store.
Theft of an article from a vehicle; theft from residence, less than $500: Christopher Allen Sims, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs): Marissa Ann Thomas, 31, arrested at Exit 334 Raceway.
Failure to appear- sexual abuse, first degree; statutory rape: John Tyler Watson, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/23
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; probation violation- aggravated assault-family-strong arm, two counts: Scott Daniel Banes, 37, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing-enter/remain in building/fenced property: David Olvin Brown, 35, arrested on County Road 457.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Wonteel Quntee Bush, 41, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property: Deuntae Marquez Cowan, 30, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Probation violation- driving under the influence of alcohol: Tricia Lynn Harris, 50, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kaitlyn Sara Delena Huffman, 26, arrested on County Road 730.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family): Loretta Sue James, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation-sex offender reporting and registering: Christopher Dewayne Kimbril, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-family-other weapon; failure to appear- burglary-non-residence (force); theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; driving with license not in possession: Henry Odes Montgomery Minor, 42, arrested on County Road 1251.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Tanya Roxanne Monroe, 41, arrested on County Road 62.
Public intoxication: Angela Darlene Powell, 54, arrested at Vinemont V&W.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Christie Jean Pruitt, 33, arrested on County Road 1223.
Alias writ of arrest; failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Steven Delane Smith, 56, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; theft of property, first degree: Drew Elijah Warden, 26, arrested on County Road 149.
