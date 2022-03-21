Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/17
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Adam Nicholas Ryan Baldwin, 35, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ricky Dean Fanning, 30, arrested on County Road 1191.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Matthew Stuart Holcomb, 41, arrested at Spring Hill Grocery.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: George Michael Johnson, 33, arrested at the Baldwin County Jail.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Timothy Daniel Jude, 34, arrested at the Bibb County Jail.
3/18
Possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); criminal mischief; miscellaneous theft, two counts: Amos Moses Aaron, 35, arrested on County Road 109.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Corey Jason Boatright, 45, arrested on Hwy. 67.
Bail jumping, second degree, driving while license suspended; bail jumping, second degree, failure to register vehicle; bail jumping, second degree, operating a vehicle without insurance; obstruction of governmental operations: Christopher Todd Burton, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; leaving the scene of an accident: Jeffery Craig Calloway, 38, arrested on County Road 813.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Joshua Trey Collins, 31, arrested on 24th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- simple assault, child abuse (family): Jefferey Allen Denney, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: Shane Jerome Fagan, 45, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Possession of methamphetamine; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); domestic violence, third degree: Aundrey Lopez Flanigan, 39, arrested on County Road 490.
Simple assault (family): Brandon Darrell Guthery, 27, arrested on County Road 397.
Auto theft: Justin Dale Hamby, 29, arrested on County Road 346.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Nicholas David Harbison, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Christopher Patrick Harris, 31, arrested on I-65 NB.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Leslie Diane Johnson, 39, arrested at 344 County Road 556.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Kelly Sean Link, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; grand jury weapons-license required: Steven Heath Nunn, 32, arrested at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- no liability insurance: Orion Allen Park, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Stacey Leighann Pate, 38, arrested on County Road 316.
Simple assault (family): Xena Lee Lakay Postulka, 23, arrested on County Road 397.
Criminal mischief: Justin Michael Prichard, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Kayley May Tompkins, 18, arrested on County Road 316.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); promote prison contraband (drugs): Leigha Shay Winfrey, 34, arrested on County Road 813.
3/19
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs): Wendy Harper Akins, 51, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Harassing communications: Erica Lee Dingler, 35, arrested on County Road 1196.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Ryan Cameron Ergle, 30, arrested on County Road 1114.
Failure to appear- simple assault (family): Brandon Dewayne Lands, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; negotiating worthless instrument, two counts; obstructing criminal investigation; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument, ten counts; obstructing criminal investigation; driving while license suspended; switched tag; grand jury-counterfeiting, two counts; possessing forged instrument, three counts; identity fraud: Jason Matthew Morton, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Bandon Heath Netherton, 43, arrested at Greg’s Grocery.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Robert Ray Nixon, 59, arrested at Pridemore Pvt. Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; harassing communications: James Edward Sachs Jr., 42, arrested on County Road 1196.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 47, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (no theft or damage); public intoxication: Justin David Vincent, 36, arrested on County Road 790.
3/20
Possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: Mason Lane Black, 19, arrested on County Road 1534.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Jackey Currington, 74, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Angel Marie Davis, 43, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear -possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Sara Jade Denton, 28, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Possession of heroin; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication: Anita L. Kirby, 60, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Nicholas Scot Richardson, 30, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Simple assault: David O’Neal Stanford, 41, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession; driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to register vehicle; failure/refusal to display insurance; following to close: Jodie Rachelle Washburn, 41, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Domestic violence, third degree: Mavrick Welsin, 28, arrested on County Road 1431.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: Kennedy Caleb White, 22, arrested on County Road 1534.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.