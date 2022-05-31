Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
5/27
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: Aaron D. Murphey, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, five counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Chasey R. Marion, 37, of Huntsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Ferris J. Ibrahim, 32, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Aaron K. Hyatt, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/28
Theft of property, fourth degree: Nicholas S. Jackson, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
5/29
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Coby D. Jernigan, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/30
Failure to appear- public intoxication; domestic violence, third degree: Julia R. Church, 30, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: Johnny L. Overton, 57, of Falkville, arrested on Main Avenue SW/Graham Street.
Domestic violence, third degree: Leonard Wood, III, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Donauer Drive, SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag: Johnathan S. Uselton, 31, of Corinth, MS, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
5/26
Public intoxication: Steven Wayne Beasley, 33, arrested on County Road 1107.
Failure to appear- driver's license not in possession; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; failure to stop at a stop sign: Tyrone Daishawn Beebe, 25, arrested on County Road 255.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts: Travis Dewayne Duke, 30, arrested on County Road 576.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; operating a vehicle without insurance: Jimmy Ray Hunt, Jr., 46, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; bond revocation- theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500: Chasey Rae Marion, 37, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Simple assault, child abuse (family), three counts: Wesley Terance Miller, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Sylania Lashea Taylor, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
5/27
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Tonya Michelle Barber, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Magan Jane Ennis, 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Brayden Elijah Gardner, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use of wine or alcohol: Kristi Tyson Lawrence, 41, arrested on County Road 149.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Camila Maria Moctezuma, 25, arrested on Hopewell Road NE.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief, damage to private property; resisting arrest; public intoxication: Aaron Doss Murphey, 25, arrested on County Road 1422.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Natalie Marie Pitt, 38, arrested on County Road 421.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Dwight Pullen-Clapper, 31, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Simple assault (family): Aaron Glen Welch, 34, arrested on County Road 594.
Simple assault (family): Chelce Lea Welch, 28, arrested on County Road 594.
5/28
Possession of dangerous drugs: Brian Alan Bevington, 55, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Public intoxication: Tonya Lee Clark, 46, arrested on 13th Street.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree, two counts; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Lisa Bradford Crockett, 59, arrested on County Road 747.
Attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: Rip Caleb McBee, 21, arrested on County Road 1570.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Carthell Alan Morgan, 59, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Virginia Darlene Morgan, 58, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Rufus Jerome Parker, 57, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Gerald Dean Plunk, 52, arrested in Berlin.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Jesse Ira Ray, 27, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Tyler Lamont Speakman, 27, arrested on County Road 1141.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Hugo C. Victor, 28, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: William Eddie West, Jr., 51, arrested on 278 W.
5/29
Public intoxication: William Anthony Alvis, 52, arrested on County Road 1141.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Nikki Virginia Banister, 34, arrested in Holly Pond.
Failure to appear- burglary-non-residence (force); criminal mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure/refusal to display insurance: Julia Rochelle Lynn Church, 30, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Domestic violence, third degree: Patsy Ann Graham, 58, arrested on County Road 1069.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Charity Dawn Hutton, 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Public intoxication: Christopher Jordan Lang, 22, arrested on Scott Drive.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Christine Inez Pelt, 44, arrested at the Colony.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Derrick Lynn Vincent, 34, arrested in Holly Pond.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of dangerous drugs: Tammy Maria Whaley, 50, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
5/30
Possession of dangerous drugs: John Michael Dean, 44, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Stephen Daniel Findley, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possessing stolen property, $1500 or more: Billy Ray Ingram, 38, arrested on Hwy. 31 North.
Public intoxication: Katelynn Marie McCown, 28, arrested at the Mill Thrift Store.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Jacky Lee Nunnelley, 47, arrested on County Road 1693.
Failure to appear- reckless driving: Daiquiri Tashell Powell, 32, arrested on County Road 1674.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle: Wanda Faye Stephenson, 58, arrested on Hwy. 278.