Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
6/6
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Van T. Sellers, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: Jeffery C. Calloway, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: Freda J. Blanton, 46, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; resisting arrest; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Dameon S. Schaffer, 25, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue SE/16th Street SE.
Fugitive from justice: James M. Richardson, 50, of Birmingham, arrested on Rosemont Avenue.
Theft of property, third degree: Lynn A. Burks, 46, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/2
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Jessie Wayne Southard, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Jonah Nathaniel Bentley, 32, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); negotiating worthless instrument: David Thomas Brenner, 62, arrested on County Road 1321.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: Loretta Sue James, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: Bryan David McIntyre, Jr., 37, arrested on County Road 940.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Hunter Lane Pace, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Kendra Lee Quinn, 43, arrested on County Road 91.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: Amanda Charlene Sivils, 40, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended, two counts; exceeding reasonable road speed; improper tag light; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: Jasary Ren Trollinger, 36, arrested on I-65 SB.
Bail jumping, second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Alexis Bethany Marie Villa, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/3
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tyrone Daishawn Beebe, 25, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Nicole Lindsay Carnes, 39, arrested on County Road 437.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Shane Hudson, 47, arrested on County Road 505.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Tamala Jo Hughes, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher Michael Johnson, 34, arrested on County Road 437.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Adam Colby Link, 30, arrested on County Road 505.
Probation revoked- theft of property, first offense; possession of methamphetamine: Jody Alan Mead, 37, arrested at Meads Tractor.
Grand Jury- unlawful breaking and enter a vehicle, two counts; failure to appear- sale of stolen property, less than $500: Fallon Rene Reeves, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Richard Franklin Scruggs, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ashley Nicole Stevens, 30, arrested on County Road 505.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-child abuse (family): James Isaac Tanner, Jr., 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 47, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Auto theft: Alexis Bethany Marie Villa, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/4
Improper tag light; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Zachary Bruce Ashley, 32, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Kenneth Benson, II, 44, arrested on Hwy. 67/Hwy. 69.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Shana Justine Bernal, 25, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Andrew Skylar Cofield, 28, arrested on I-65 NB.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jennifer Kelly Coleman, 41, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to signal: Riley Ray Day, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Public intoxication: Jennifer Ann Gaddis, 37, arrested on County Road 759.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Gerardo Garcia, 50, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Christopher Charles Grubb, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: John Fredrick Martin, 45, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Andrea Lynn Petitjean, 44, arrested on County Road 1145.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; resisting arrest; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; shoplifting, less than $500: Cassie Elise Taylor, 33, arrested on County Road 1223.
6/5
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Mark David Armstrong II, 29, arrested at Jack’s Shell.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Ryan Tyler Beatty, 40, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Zachary Griffin Neely, 41, arrested in Vinemont.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving whole license suspended, two counts; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: Kevin Laderal Roberson, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kara Lynne Sayers, 28, arrested on I-65 SB.
Harassing communications: Brian Phillip Smith, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jonathon Tyler Smith, 31, arrested on I-65 SB.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: Krista Irene Snider, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Jackie Wayne Stephens, 56, arrested on County Road 1069.
6/6
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of burglary tools; operating a vehicle without insurance: Jon Austin Hilton Bailey, 38, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: Ronald Aaron Brasher, 38, arrested on U.W. Hwy. 278 E.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- public intoxication: John Coy Denney, Jr., 53, arrested on AL. Highway 91.
Attempting to elude a police officer; possession of a stolen vehicle: Jordan Michael Edwards, 38, arrested on I-65.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs: Jonathan Ray Jones, 42, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Johnny Lee Overton, 57, arrested on U.S. 278 E.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Dustin Edward Ponder, 37, arrested on County Road 143.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; speed above 55 mph, highway under four lanes: Van Thomas Sellers, 3.6, arrested on County Road 1184.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; gas drive off (self-service) failure to pay: Dameon Shawn Shaffer, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- terrorist threat: Michael Jay Timore, 41, arrested at Scottsboro Police Department.