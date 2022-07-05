Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/1
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to yield right of way: DeAngela G. Lindsey, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, five counts; driving while license suspended, two counts; driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; improper tag: Travis D. Brooks, 25, of Oneonta, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jesse L. Peppers, 40, of Addison, arrested on Main Avenue SW/4th Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Tony D. Jones, 46, of Hartselle, arrested on Main Avenue SW/4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: Tyler J. Roth, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Arthur J. Oden, 64, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear-criminal trespassing, third degree: Clinton M. Jones, 33, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
7/2
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jasmine P. Mitcham, 29, of Braselton, GA, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Zachary T. Jones-Curley, 23, of Fayetteville, GA, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Sydney C. Bickle, 24, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence; resisting arrest: Shannon R. James, 44, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license: Tammy W. Thomas, 51, of Remlap, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/3
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Tony L. Kelley, 46, of Athens, arrested on I-65/Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
7/1
Failure to appear- auto theft: Bradford Seth Burney, 26, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Steven Isaac Chandler, 32, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Drug trafficking: James Brian Echols, 45, arrested on AL. Hwy. 39 S/County Road 490.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication: Logan Neil Eddleman, 30, arrested on Ellis Williams Road.
Failure to appear- prohibited methods and device for hunting: Rich Rube Gant, 44, arrested on County Road 216.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Brooklyn Faith Ideus, 18, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- shoplifting; driving with driver’s license not in possession: Tony Dewayne Jones, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- shoplifting-$500-less than $1500: DeAngela Gayle Lindsey, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Ave SE.
Failure to appear- simple assault — (family); grand jury- burglary-residence (no force): Tiffany Suzanne Milligan, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Charles Leon Nichols, 58, arrested on School House Road/69 N.
7/2
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- simple assault-(family): Jason Eric Armstrong, 47, arrested on County Road 397/County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Rusty Daniel Cockrell, 26, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Simple assault-(family): John David Linch, 28, arrested on County Road 1506.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Thelma Louise Beasley Pigg, 52, arrested on Hwy. 157/County Road 1210.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; failure to obey a police officer; driving under the influence of alcohol: Vicky Lynn Sheets, 58. arrested on County Road 431, lot 4.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; improper lane usage, two counts: Marlon Francis Taylor, 37, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Vada Marie Turner, 20, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault-(family): Madison Brooke Washburn, 25, arrested on County Road 1506.
7/3
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Charles David Ray Campbell, 42, arrested on Hwy. 157 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Edsal Earl Flanigan, Jr., 43, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kristina Stancil Hopper, 54, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Promote prison contraband (drugs); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Johnda Rene Nelms, 43, arrested on Hwy. 157 N.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): James Thomas Scott, 38, arrested on Wesley Avenue/Welcome Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; counterfeiting; forged instrument: Cody Lowell Self, 31, arrested on County Road 110/County Road 222.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Andrea Marie Simmons, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, arrested on Schwaiger Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Shona Nicole Tucker, 35, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 110.
7/4
Failure to appear-contempt of court-traffic: Jeffery Heath Barbee, 26, arrested on U.S. 278 E.
Domestic violence, third degree: Michael Cass Baron, 45, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Kenneth Author Burks, 21, arrested at Walkers.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Aaron Paul Clarke, 46, arrested at Loves Truck Stop.
Bench warrant; no seat belt: Justin Theo Corum, 34, arrested on U.S. 278 E.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Alicia Marie Eddy, 23, arrested on County Road 386/Smith Lake Park.
Reckless endangerment: Shelby Dwayne Howell, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Aaron Nathion Merrill, 27, arrested on County Road 747.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Trenton Steele Phillips, 23, arrested on County Road 386/Smith Lake Park.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft: Christopher Franklin Walker, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Shayla Cheyenne Williams, 27, arrested on Hwy. 91.