Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
12/15
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; forged instrument: Travis Shane Deboard, 30, arrested on County Road 747.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Lance Sherwood Frankham, 24, arrested on 3rd Street SE.
Driving while license suspended; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: Heather Ann King, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to dim lights: Jason Raish Loggins, 42, arrested on County Road 703.
Failure to appear- theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500: Noah William Robbins, 40, arrested at Love’s.
Motion to revoke bond- illegal possession of prescription drugs; manufacture of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree, five counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, five counts; bond revocation- manufacture of a controlled substance: Jeremy Alan Runyon, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, arrested on County Road 223.
12/16
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; open container of alcohol in a vehicle: Raphael Maurice Foster, 38, arrested at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Attempt to commit a Class B Felony; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: James Eugene McCurdy, 36, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Public intoxication: Brandi Michelle Myrick, 46, arrested at 313 U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument, two counts: Rusty Lynn Perkins, 44, arrested in Garden City.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree: Oscar Holland Rogers, III, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a court order: Danny William Sears, 43, arrested on St. Joseph Street.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Kenneth Wayne Smith, Jr., 46, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: Shaun Allen Ward, 41, arrested on Hulaco Road.
12/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Kelly Dill, 43, arrested at 5 County Road 19.
Failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: Michael Keith Hodge, 32, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassing communications: Jessica Lyn Hutchinson, 41, arrested at the Econo Lodge.
Assault-harassment: Nicholas Wade Lee, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Dusty Glenn Maddox, 37, arrested at Love’s/mm 322.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Antonio Gerardo Neaveaguero, 32, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Juan Sanchez Vega, 42, arrested on County Road 1564.
Failure to appear- non support-child: Shawn Keith Smelser, 40, arrested at the Econo Lodge.
Public intoxication: Caelean Floyd Smith, 20, arrested on County Road 715.
12/18
Possession of marijuana, second degree; giving false identification to law enforcement: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 27, arrested on County Road 607.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Teresa Anne Dean, 32, arrested on County Road 437.
Auto theft: Johnny Lee Harbison, 70, arrested on County Road 940.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, four counts; possession of dangerous drugs, four counts: Steven Dewayne Hooper, 41, arrested on County Road 607.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Duane Odom, Jr., 37, arrested on County Road 607.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; flight/escape; miscellaneous theft, less than $500; theft-miscellaneous; attempting to elude a police officer: Kevin Edward Riggs, 36, arrested on Hwy. 278 West.