Here is
a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, April 12 -Thursday April 14:
4/12
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Jacob I. Johnson, 19, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Bryan M. Ball, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/13
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Bronada F. Hyde, 46, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Hunter L. Pace, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Jaclyn A. Hunter, 40, of Itasca, IL, arrested on St. Joseph Drive.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Pamela D. Jones, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Andy M. Doss, 63, of Cullman, arrested on Brunner Street NW/Louis Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Heather S. Lance, 24, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Alyssa M. Stallings, 24, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/14
Failure to appear- Driving under the influence: Tina L. Cox, 40, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Melanie K. Mead, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/11
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kenneth Author Burks, 21, arrested on County Road 804.
Failure to appear- Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ollie Jamal Johnson, 26, arrested on Main. Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Jacqueline Andrea Jones, 40, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Rufus Jerome Parker, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/12
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Danny Lynn Bates, 59, arrested on Fairview Road.
Motion to revoke bond- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Patrick Scott Creel, 46, arrested on County Road 1719.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; improper tail lights on a trailer: Candy Renae Decatur, 41, arrested at the Walker County Jail.
Burglary-residence ( no force); theft-firearms: Kye Evan Graham, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Brandi Michelle Johnson, 33, arrested on County Road 747.
Domestic assault-harassment-family: Carrie Melissa Lee, 41, arrested on County Road 1082.
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree: Ben Cody Scruggs, 34, arrested at 100 County Road 1579.
Drug trafficking; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; possessing stolen property, less than $500: Franklin Jason Turner, 43, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Austin Kane Yates, 24, arrested on County Road 411.
4/13
Aggravated assault of a police officer-other weapon; obstructing criminal investigation; resisting arrest: Christina Ann Carter, 41, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Rusty Daniel Cockrell, 25, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: Christopher Robin Denney, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-family: Robert Lonzo Dyer Jr., 43, arrested on County Road 1449.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); auto theft; no plainly visible tag: James Eugene Garrett, 24, arrested on County Road 1344.
Burglary-residence (force): Kye Evan Graham, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Timothy Michael Harris, 27, arrested on County Road 1282.
Kidnapping-interference with custody: Brandy Lynn Huddleston, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine; auto theft: Christopher George Lackey, 43, arrested at Hilltop Marathon.
Passing forged instrument, six counts; theft-miscellaneous: Jessica Nicole Loggins, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Crystal Ann Martin, 37, arrested on County Road 1763.
Failure to appear- child abuse-simple-non-family: Alexis Cheyenne Schofield, 19, arrested on County Road 1344.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree, two counts; grand jury- burglary-residence (force); robbery-residence (other weapon); failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended; improper lights; improper tag light: Jonathan Kerry Smith, 48, arrested on County Road 1141.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; public intoxication; failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Alyssa Mercedez Stallings, 24, arrested on County Road 1616.
Failure to appear- forged instrument; identity theft: Joshua David Stanley, 37, arrested in Jefferson County.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Donald Ceadric Vanderbilt, 33, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: James Aaron Woodward, 72, arrested on County Road 1344.
