Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
3/29
Failure to appear- expired tag: Alice G. Swann, 50, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, first degree; expired tag; driving without a license, two counts; speeding: Justin K. Johns, 42, of Childersburg, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; driving while license suspended; insurance violation; driving without a license; failure to register a vehicle; open container in vehicle: Savannah B. Noe, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: Curtis E. Bakley, 33, of Cullman, arrested at Cullman Shopping Center NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Sherre E. Hasenbein, 47, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts: Kenneth M. Stewart, Sr., 45, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle, two counts; insurance violation: Jennie M. Odom, 44, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Michael R. Dailey, 55, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.