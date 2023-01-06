Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
1/3
Public intoxication; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: David C. Harrison, Jr., 27, of Vinemont, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Leslie H. Bell, 46, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
1/4
Arson, second degree: Christian X. Smith, 31, of Madison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Trafficking; forgery, third degree; possessing forged instrument, third degree; possession of a forgery device: Kimberly D. Campbell, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Trafficking; forgery, third degree; possessing forged instrument, third degree; possession of a forgery device: Bradley W. Garner, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Samantha L. Ray, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Thomas A. Bender, 63, of Pell City, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: Justin M. Hobbs, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/5
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher S. Graves, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Barbara A. Harris, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Fugitive from justice: Shamika L. Sloan, 40, of Cullman, arrested Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; driving without a license; switched tag: Crystal W. Penn, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.