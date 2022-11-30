Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
11/28
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended; expired tag, three counts; driving without a license: Amanda N. Shearin, 31, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 490/County Road 565.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
11/29
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; false information given to law enforcement; attempting to elude; theft of property, fourth degree: Dustin W. Hill, 39, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Lukas W. Fortenberry , 23, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; driving without a license; insurance violation: Latishia L. Mullet, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; driving without a license: George L. Flanigan, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.