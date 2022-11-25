Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
11/21
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag; driving while license revoked; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Bryan D. Mcintyre, Jr., 38, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Brianna B. Davis, 25, of Logan, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Ayla E. Wolford, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident; driving while license revoked, two counts; insurance violation; running red light: Sonya M. Elliott, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; insurance violation; switched tag, two counts; driving without a license: Johnny L. Bailey, 54, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude; obstructing governmental operations; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Jon E. Pride, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Cleveland Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Zackary J. Lay, 34, of Vinemont, arrested on 1st Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
11/22
Domestic violence, third degree, two counts: Jon E. Pride, 25, of Cullman, arrested at Veigl Village.