Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday.
8/22
Public intoxication; filing false report: Aaron P. Mullette, 38, of Cullman, arrested on Adelsheim Circle SW.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Casey P. Henderson, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: Coby D. Jernigan, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Ramona Y. Linley, 23, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Angela M. Nash, 28, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Korrie D. Chapman, 44, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Timothy W. Tucker, Jr., 43, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: Crystal D. Witkowski, 37, of Hanceville, arrested at the South Cullman Shopping Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; theft of property, fourth degree: Drayton C. Fondren, 22, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: Michael W. Taylor, 28, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW.