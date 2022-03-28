Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/25
Failure to appear- public intoxication; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct: Jeremy D. Wilbanks, 36, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue/Arnold Street.
Failure to appear- expired tag; insurance violation: Chasity L. Pannell, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Joseph M. Childers, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license: Bobby G. Wood, 41, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts; public lewdness: Marlon F. Bryant, 48, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/26
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: William C. Shikle, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license revoked; speeding; expired tag: Donna M. Stewart, 50, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/27
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Eric S. Sams, 44, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Tyler L. Speakman, 27, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jacob R. Cantrell, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Mack Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Eliseo Valentin, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Natasha N. Hendrix, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
