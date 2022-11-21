Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

11/18

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Terry L. Evans, 50, of Montgomery, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Udonna M. Evans, 46, of Montgomery, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- insurance violation: Jeremy K. Anders, 30, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

11/19

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card; failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; driving under the influence, first degree: Ronald A. Brasher, 39, of Cullman, arrested at Marketplatz Center SW.

11/20

Public intoxication: Daniel Hernandez Diaz, 23, of Cleveland, TN, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.

Public intoxication: Teofilo D. Ramirez, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.

Driving under the influence of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Brayan I. Tepetate, 21, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.

