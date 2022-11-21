Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
11/18
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Terry L. Evans, 50, of Montgomery, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Udonna M. Evans, 46, of Montgomery, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Jeremy K. Anders, 30, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/19
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card; failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; driving under the influence, first degree: Ronald A. Brasher, 39, of Cullman, arrested at Marketplatz Center SW.
11/20
Public intoxication: Daniel Hernandez Diaz, 23, of Cleveland, TN, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: Teofilo D. Ramirez, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Brayan I. Tepetate, 21, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.