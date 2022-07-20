Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday:
7/15
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Sarah B. Gurganious, 25, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Amanda J. Leak, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Katherine Street NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to signal; insurance violation: Zackary S. Pigg, 35, of Addison, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Public intoxication: Shelldon D. Williamson, 56, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Street NW/Cleveland Ave NW.
Attempting to elude: David E. Evans, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Tonia D. Akers, 42, of Hanceville, arrested at Town Square SW.
7/16
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Logan I. Puckett, 21, of Cullman, arrested on Warnke Rd. NW/Ward Ave. NW.
7/17
Rape, first degree; enticing a child; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jose F. Martinez, 21, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 31.
7/18
Failure to appear- theft of property, fouth degree: Kayla L. Willingham, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/19
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kim M. Campbell, 48, of Hanceville, arrested on Railroad Ave. SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeffery S. McCormick, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.