Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
12/2
Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan D. Fanning, 38, of Hanceville, arrested in Hanceville.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Whitney N. Ragsdale, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Thomas K. Sawyer, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license; duty upon striking unattended vehicle: Cameron D. Sherrell, 25, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/3
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while license revoked, two counts; driving under the influence; vehicle entering from private road; insurance violation; switched tag: Christopher A. Gill, 33, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: Leopoldo R. Contreras, 38, of Bessemer, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: Lila D. Brown, 26, of Vina, arrested on Hwy. 157.
12/4
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Joseph M. James, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Moises V. Gonzalez, 20, of Hartselle, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Mitchell Road NW.
Grand Jury indictment- theft of property, first degree; computer tampering: Alexander T. Read, 36, of Jasper, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jennifer A. Gaddis, 38, of Holly Pond, arrested on Fourth Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Micah A. Duncan, 27, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW/I-65.