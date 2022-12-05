Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

12/2

Failure to appear- public intoxication; disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia: Nathan D. Fanning, 38, of Hanceville, arrested in Hanceville.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Whitney N. Ragsdale, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Thomas K. Sawyer, Jr., 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license; duty upon striking unattended vehicle: Cameron D. Sherrell, 25, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

12/3

Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while license revoked, two counts; driving under the influence; vehicle entering from private road; insurance violation; switched tag: Christopher A. Gill, 33, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: Leopoldo R. Contreras, 38, of Bessemer, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Receiving stolen property, first degree: Lila D. Brown, 26, of Vina, arrested on Hwy. 157.

12/4

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Joseph M. James, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence: Moises V. Gonzalez, 20, of Hartselle, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Mitchell Road NW.

Grand Jury indictment- theft of property, first degree; computer tampering: Alexander T. Read, 36, of Jasper, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jennifer A. Gaddis, 38, of Holly Pond, arrested on Fourth Street SW.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Micah A. Duncan, 27, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW/I-65.

