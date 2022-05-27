Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
5/24
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Kasey K. Martin, 51, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Resisting arrest; attempting to elude; theft of property, fourth degree; reckless endangerment; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Ryan D. Gardner, 29, of Hamilton, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 31.
Burglary, third degree; using false identity to avoid prosecution: Jeffery L. Scott, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Morgan Avenue SW.
5/25:
Failure to appear- speeding: Larry A. Williams, 34, of Vinemont, arrested on Main Street SW/2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Destiny L. Green, 20, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- running red light: Kenneth L. Swain, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license; insurance violation: Christopher N. Brizendine, 47, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: insurance violation: Laccie A. Drinkard, 28, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; insurance violation: Daniel S. Smith, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Freddie D. Weldon, 50, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Kyle B. Manord, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/26:
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving on the wrong side of the road: Michele D. Nolasco-Medel, 50, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley N. Loggins, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
5/23
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication; failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; public intoxication: Brianna Denise Brady, 27, arrested on County Road 1676/County Road 1651.
Buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500: Nelda Duckworth Brooks, 66, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Raleigh Winston Martin Brooks, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Nicholas Lee Fraley, 51, arrested on County Road 831.
Possession of dangerous drugs; flight/escape; auto theft; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kye Evan Graham, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Plea Agreement- exceeding reasonable road speed: Tyler Mark Hankins, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Plea Agreement- possession of dangerous drugs: Mario Gabrel Hernandez, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation; rape-domestic violence: Jonathan Kyle Lay, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Plea Agreement- possession of dangerous drugs: Billy Joe Martin, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- no liability insurance: Tabitha Jordan Miller, 33, arrested on County Road 735.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joseph Randell Overton, 30, arrested at Shaddix Country Mall.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution: Sharon Denise Richardson, 44, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- simple assault (family); expired tag: Timothy Jason Taylor, 36, arrested on County Road 735.
Grand Jury- financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; theft-miscellaneous: Razim Velich, 45, arrested at Cullman Courthouse.
5/24
Public intoxication: Stacy Renee Cable, 38, arrested on County Road 606.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeremy Tyler Creech, 25, arrested on County Road 230.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); failure to appear- resisting arrest: Kelly Dill, arrested on County Road 19, Bremen.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; probation violation- theft miscellaneous, $500-less: Saundra Kay Harbison, arrested at Good Hope Grocery.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest: David Allan Haynes, 51, arrested at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: Wesley Lavonne Overton, 36, arrested on County Road 720.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Melinda Anne Pate, 40, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Zachary Michael Rose, 21, arrested on County Road 483.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle with improper headlights; driving while license suspended; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: Michael Douglas Shemwall, Jr., 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; violation of a domestic violence protection order: Christian Xavier Smith, 31, arrested on County Road 1112.
Attempting to elude a police officer; resident license-freshwater fishing: Santos Lynn Thomas, 32, arrested on Block 781.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Misty Laray Watson, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Callie Danielle Welch, 27, arrested on County Road 109.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Zachary Isaiah Whitt, 24, arrested on County Road 230.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Katrina Jean Branch Yancy, 39, arrested on County Road 720.
5/25
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Brianna Denise Brady, 27, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1511.
Failure to appear- improper lights: Terry Eugene Chitwood, 43, arrested on County Road 223/Hwy. 69 S.
Financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; theft-miscellaneous: Kyle Branon Manord, 25, arrested on County Road 1400.
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: David Lee Moore, 58, arrested on County Road 557.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Michele Day Nolsasco-Medel, 50, arrested on County Road 1553.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Dustin Dakota Overton, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Stacy Renee Owens, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of dangerous drugs, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; speeding-no workers-construction zone: Carrie Bridget Pelman Pate, 37, arrested on County Road 557.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Jeffery Lee Scott, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Freddie Dewayne Weldon, 50, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1511.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Karla Sue Wells, 50, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Larry Austin Williams, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.