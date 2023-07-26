Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:
7/20
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation; driving without a license; speeding; driving while license revoked: male, 33, Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: male, 39, of Falkville, arrested on E. Hanceville Road SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: male, 57, of Dayton, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: male, 20, of Oneonta, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: male, 20, of Pell City, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: male, 19, of Bridgeport, arrested on County Road 469.
7/21
Public intoxication: male, 26, of Richland, WA, arrested on Hayes Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; resisting arrest: female, 30, of Cleveland, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: male, 23, of Jasper, arrested on County Road 469.
Public lewdness: male, 27, of Weston, FL, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: male, 18, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: female, of Bunch, OK, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: male, 19, of Sarasota, FL, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
7/22
Public intoxication: male, 23, of Brilliant, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication; public lewdness: female, 23, of Little Rock, AR, arrested on County Road 469.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 469.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 21, of Mobile, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: female, 22, of Deltona, FL, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: female, 24, of Zephyrihills, FL, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: female, 22, of Mount Pleasant, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest; harassment; assault with bodily fluids: male, 29, of Whiteville, TN, arrested on County Road 469.
Public intoxication: female, 42, of Boaz, arrested on County Road 469.
Disorderly conduct: male, 29, of Baileyton, arrested on County Road 469.
7/23
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/24
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: female, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 47, of Crane Hill, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Harassment, two counts: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; false information given to law enforcement; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Hindering prosecution: female, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Possession or drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 30, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.