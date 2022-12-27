Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
12/22
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jake A. Butler, 30, of Cullman, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
12/23
Theft of property, third degree: Joshua C. Mullennix, 34, of Chelsea, arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Jeffery D. Jones, 52, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
12/24
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Heather L. Ingram, 31, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Paul S. Meyer, 45, of Hayden, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication; escape, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: William S. Boatright, 32, of Cullman, arrested at CRMC.
12/25
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin T. Floyd, 32, of Decatur, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- failure to signal; driving while license suspended; insurance violation: Kelsey N. Bradford, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree; two counts; burglary, third degree; theft of property, second degree: Antonio L. Drake, 36, of Moundville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, second degree: Nicholas B. Charney, 39, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SE.
12/26
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, three counts; insurance violation; improper lane usage: Nathanael J. Cook, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Robbery, third degree: Kaden P. Baker, 25, of Arley, arrested on 4th Street SW.