Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
10/31
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Litina Bandy, 47, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop at a stop sign; speeding; improper lane usage; driving while license revoked, two counts; insurance violation: Paul L. Skinner, 48, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag; improper muffler; insurance violation: Michael E. Long, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.