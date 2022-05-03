Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
5/2
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jessica M. Gustafson, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeffery S. McCormick, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Alisha C. Coates, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Brandi N. Adams, 39, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW/Lessman Circle SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, four counts; failure to register vehicle, two counts: Michelle L. Williams, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
