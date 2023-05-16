Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
5/15
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, five counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 38, of Huntsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; unauthorized use of a vehicle: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: female, 35, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 59, female, 59, arrested on Adelsheim Circle.
Grand Jury indictment- chemical endangerment of a child , two counts: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 53, of Hartselle, arrested on Veterans Drive SW.