Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
6/27
Utility Diversion-theft of service, second degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Kevin Hudson, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Vinton E. Rockwell, Jr., 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Dakota J. Barber, 31, of Athens, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/County Road 1147.
6/28
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief: Joshua W. Brenner, 41, of Vinemont, arrested on Sportsman Lake Road NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Roger K. McKinnon, 24, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Mary E. Dean, 35, of Decatur, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Kenneth S. Carter, 40, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tag; driving without a license; driving under the influence; driving while license revoked; insurance violation: Austin T. Ballard, 25, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.