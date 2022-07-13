Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
7/11
Theft of property, fourth degree: Marlon J. Lancaster, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Freeman Road.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment; interference with a domestic violence call: Ashley L. Benson, 36, of Huntsville, arrested on 10th Street SE.
7/12
Theft of property, fourth degree: Stefanie N. Weaver, 28, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Greycee M. Gilley, 20, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possessing forged instrument: Sean T. Lenz, 35, of Huntsville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- unauthorized use of vehicle: Joshua I. Mannery, 43, of Eden, NC, arrested on Willow Street SW.
Public intoxication: Jerry D. Naramore, 40, of Bremen, arrested on Main Avenue/Hwy. 278.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Linda B. Coots, 71, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278.