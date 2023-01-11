Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
1/9
Robbery, third degree: Matthew M. Hahn, 21, of Arab, arrested in Joppa.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sindy L. Hudson, 40, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Hannah A. Farley, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Alexis P. Jacobs, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/10
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Jeffrey S. Hammond, 39, of Heiskell, TN, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: Brent R. Buck, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
False information given to law enforcement: Valencia E. Carter, 25, of Montgomery, arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
False information given to law enforcement: Aija M. James, 25, of Montgomery, arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Driving under the influence: Jessup S. Moore, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.