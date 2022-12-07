Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
12/5
Driving under the influence: Anthony B. Costantini, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/Eva Road. NE.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Joseph M. Childers, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic violence, third degree: Zackary R. Kuykedall, 32m, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/6
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: William B. Calvert, 34, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: James R. Speakman, 27, of Pinson, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Michael J. Coker, 47, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Erin M Davidson, 34, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.