Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:

12/12

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Blountsville, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree: Robert L. Clemmons, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

12/13

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jamie B. Pugh, 42, of Cullman, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Michael Knowles, 50, of Bremen, arrested on 7th Street SW.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Ashley S. Peterson, 40, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding: Jason E. Armstrong, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you