Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
12/12
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Blountsville, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Robert L. Clemmons, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/13
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Jamie B. Pugh, 42, of Cullman, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Michael Knowles, 50, of Bremen, arrested on 7th Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Ashley S. Peterson, 40, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding: Jason E. Armstrong, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.