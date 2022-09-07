Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday:
9/2
Failure to appear- expired tag; insurance violation: Nathan J. Holcomb, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: David J. Reynolds, 41, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: Jon A. Bailey, 39, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude; criminal trespassing, third degree; certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol: Byron T. Addison, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; domestic violence, third degree; expired tag: Jessica L. Armstrong, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding: Amanda L. Sears, 33, of Albertville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/4
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Jerame A. Brown, 31, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Joshua L. Taylor, 44, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157/Butler Street NW.
9/5
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Zackary J. Lay, 34, of Vinemont, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Alice G. Swann, 50, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9/6
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jesse C. Poole, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.