Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Oct. 14 — Monday, Oct. 24:
10/14
Failure to appear- obstructing governmental operations; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christian L. Lamon, 23, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/15
Theft of property, fourth degree: Travis W. Evans, 56, of Warrior, arrested on Olive Street SW.
10/16
Driving under the influence; possession of drug paraphernalia: Michael C. Morgan, 23, of Hanceville, arrested on Bolte Road SE/Jennifer Avenue SE.
Driving under the influence: Ray C. Frierson, 24, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; speeding, three counts; running red light; insurance violation, five counts; driving without a license. five counts; failure to register vehicle, two counts: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; burglary, third degree: Bradley R. Combs, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Donnie R. Weaver, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/17
Obstruction using false identification; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Shalina L. Guthery, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 9th Street.
Theft of property, first degree: Coby D. Jernigan, 21, arrested at Town Square SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Shawn E. Ramos, 46, of Hayden, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to register vehicle: Bradley R. Combs, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/18
Public intoxication: John C. Alexander, 21, of Baton Rouge, LA, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Fugitive from justice: Richard T. Shaffer, 45, of Portland, TN, arrested on Hickory Avenue.
10/19
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Amanda C. Parton, 34, of Falkville, arrested on Brantley Avenue NW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Dusty G. Maddox, 37, of Falkville, arrested on Brantley Avenue NW.
Harassment: Misty M. Morales, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to stop at a stop sign: Chelsea A. Gober, 26, of Anniston, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/21:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; driving while license revoked, six counts; insurance violation, three counts; driving without a license, three counts; failure to register: Dachery D. Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Corina L. Massey, 21, of Youngstown, FL, arrested on St. Joseph Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Kodi V. York, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jesse P. Kratz, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Teresa L. Walker, 58, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Avenue NW.
Domestic violence, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Coby D. Jernigan, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Thomas F. White, 24, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/22
Failure to appear- failure to register; failure to move over; driving while license suspended: Matthew G. Gamble, 25, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jason T. Monroe, 44, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Andrew C. Young, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; expired tag, two counts: Erica L. Dingler, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/23
Theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Samuel J. Hook, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Thomas F. White, 24, of Warrior, arrested on Olive Street.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Amber L. Burrows, 38, of Cherokee, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jennifer A Gaddis, 38, of Holly Pond, arrested on Logan Street SW.
10/24
Receiving stolen property, first degree; fraudulent use of credit/debit card; unlawful breaking/entering of a motor vehicle; theft of property, first degree; criminal mischief, third degree; failure to appear- unauthorized use of a vehicle: Christopher J. Gilley, 31, of Phil Campbell, arrest3ed on I-65/Exit 308.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Serena R. Wynn, 41, of Cullman, arrested on I-65/Exit 305.