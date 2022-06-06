Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
6/3
Criminal mischief, third degree: Chad S. Parker, 37, of Crane Hill, arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- violation of protection order: Corey D. Thomason, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Richard F. Scruggs, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue B. SE.
6/4
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jennifer R. Allen, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Natasha N. Hendrix, 26, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cassie E. Taylor, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/5
Possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property: Dawn M. Baird, 47, of Trafford, arrested on County Road 437.
Burglary, third degree; possession of burglary tools: Trey B. Guthery, 28, of Hanceville, arrested on Daisy Street NW.
Burglary, third degree; possession of burglary tools: Benjamin T. Phillips, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Daisy Street NW.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Krista I. Snider, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree: Aaron K. Hyatt, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended, two counts; expired tag: Zachary G. Neely, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Ryan K. Woodard, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: possession of drug paraphernalia: Christie C. Williams, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Kristopher M. Nolen, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- expired tag; improper muffler; insurance violation: Michael E. Long, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.