Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

6/3

Criminal mischief, third degree: Chad S. Parker, 37, of Crane Hill, arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW.

Failure to appear- violation of protection order: Corey D. Thomason, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Richard F. Scruggs, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Avenue B. SE.

6/4

Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jennifer R. Allen, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Natasha N. Hendrix, 26, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cassie E. Taylor, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/5

Possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property: Dawn M. Baird, 47, of Trafford, arrested on County Road 437.

Burglary, third degree; possession of burglary tools: Trey B. Guthery, 28, of Hanceville, arrested on Daisy Street NW.

Burglary, third degree; possession of burglary tools: Benjamin T. Phillips, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Daisy Street NW.

Failure to appear- expired tag: Krista I. Snider, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree: Aaron K. Hyatt, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended, two counts; expired tag: Zachary G. Neely, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Ryan K. Woodard, 33, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: possession of drug paraphernalia: Christie C. Williams, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- driving without a license: Kristopher M. Nolen, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- expired tag; improper muffler; insurance violation: Michael E. Long, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

