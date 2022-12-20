Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
12/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree; domestic violence, third degree: Brandon Knight, Sr., 40, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Blountsville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- reckless endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; giving false information to law enforcement; attempting to elude: Alan R. Fitzgerald, II, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Crystal D. Curington, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jackie M. Quick, 49, of Arley, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/17
Public lewdness: Christian X. Smith, 31, of Madison, arrested on County Road 1339.
Driving under the influence: Michele L. Westcott, 44, of McCalla, arrested on 3rd Street NE.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, six counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended: Michael K. Hodge, 32, of Vinemont, arrested on Olive Street.
12/18
Public intoxication: Timothy K. Kirkpatrick, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Broad Street.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag: Kevin E. Riggs, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sarah K. Corbin, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Ian C. Brown, 26, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/19
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Steven D. Hooper, 41, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault with bodily fluids: Alan R. Fitzgerald, II, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Whitney N. Ragsdale, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.