Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
3/2
Probation violation- flight/escape; theft-miscellaneous: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-family (strong arm): male, 35, arrested on County Road 1371.
Failure to appear- driving with license not in possession: female, 24, arrested on Chad Drive.
Probation revoked- burglary-residence (force); theft from a motor vehicle, first degree: male, 37, arrested at Blount Co. Jail.
Probation revoked- passing forged instrument, two counts: male, 47, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- harassing communications: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 41, arrested on County Road 623.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 45, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Simple assault (family): female, 44, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/3
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication: male, 41, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Grand Jury- miscellaneous theft: male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Burglary-non residence (no force); fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; miscellaneous theft, less than $500; credit card/automatic teller machine fraud: female, 37, arrested on County Road 773.
Sodomy-with a boy (other weapon): male, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 N.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 52, arrested on County Road 1223.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 58, arrested at 291 Exxon.
Criminal mischief: male, 34, arrested on Lick Creek Road.
3/4
Possession of opium or derivative: female, 34, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument, four counts: female, 35, arrested on CR 941.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree, two counts; failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of methamphetamine, six counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, five counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 43, arrested on County Road 941.
Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: female, 24, arrested on Colony Road.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 22, arrested at Love’s.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts: female, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Assault-harassment: 22, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication: male, 39, arrested in Good Hope.
Drug trafficking; failure to appear- conservation-fish; attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; exceeding reasonable road speed: male, 40, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 37, arrested at Blountsville Police Department.
Non-support (child): male, 40, arrested on County Road 589.
3/5
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 38, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 31, arrested on County Road 148.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 46, arrested on County Road 463.
Grand Jury- theft-grand jury arrest warrant: male, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 44, arrested on County Road 813.
Failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies: female, 36, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 34, arrested on Hwy. 31.