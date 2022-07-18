Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/14
Possession of
drug paraphernalia, first offense; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, of wine or alcohol: Catherine Janella Aaron, 47, arrested on CR 30
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled; no seat belt; obstructed windshield; operating a vehicle without insurance: David Olin Brown, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): Jacob Ray Cantrell, 29, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Probation violation- promote prison contraband (drugs); theft-miscellaneous: Sonya Olivia Sharee Chappell, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; no seat belt: Joseph Dewayne Cooper, 39, arrested on County Road 1043.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Jeffery Wayne Dye, 51, arrested on County Road 1114.
Probation violation- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Jessica Danielle Ford, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- torture/willful abuse of a child: Sarah Beth Gurganious, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): Joshua Scott Hale, 28, arrested on County Road 818.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; receiving stolen vehicle: Rhyan Rnell Hall, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Cody Nathan Hays, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: Donald Eugene Hill, 37, arrested in Berlin.
Failure to appear- harassment (harassment/intimidation); criminal littering: Tracy Lee Lawson, 49, arrested on County Road 12.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Robert Nicholas Lindsey, 41, arrested at Walker’s Building Supply.
Grand jury- theft-truck: Luis Alfredo Lopez-Torres, 39, arrested at Priceville Speedway.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Timothy Aaron Moore, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of release order- possession of obscene material, first offense: Cody Blake Pearson, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-miscellaneous: Alfred H. Robertson, 79, arrested at Browns Old Store.
Public intoxication: Kelly Annette Sanders, 44, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Tyler Lamont Speak man, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; following too close; improper lane usage; operating a vehicle without insurance: Christi Leigh Stallings, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Latera Renee Taylor, 39, arrested on I-65.
7/15
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Johnathon Howard Bickerstaff, 46, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: April Dawn Black, 51, arrested on CR 1196.
Failure to appear- auto theft: Haylie Nicole Edwards, 20, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jeffrey Dwight Fairbanks, 56, arrested on CR 1674.
Permitting dogs to run at large: James Floyd Goodwin, 74, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Roger Dale Hall, 72, arrested on County Road 1518.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); motion to revoke bond- shoplifting; receiving stolen vehicle: Hagen Eldon Jones, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: Amanda Jane Leak, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Anthony Manuele, 34, arrested at Joppa 4-way.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse: Anthony Dewayne Miles, 43, arrested at Russell County Jail.
Failure to appear-domestic violence, third degree: Nicholas Drennon Persall, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; resisting arrest: Tasha Dawn Sellers, 31, arrested on County Road 1553.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Jonathan Kerry Smith, 48, arrested on CR 941.
7/16
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse: Megan Jensen, 32, arrested at Walkers Building Supply.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Jacky Lee Nunnelley, 47, arrested on County Road 1674.
7/17
Public intoxication: Landon William Anders, 23, arrested on County Road 1116.
Assault-harassment: Terri Carrina Barnett, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Ian Cole Brown, 25, arrested on County Road 1270.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Stanley Eugene Finnen, 49, arrested in Dodge City.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Aaron Nathion Merrill, 27, arrested on CR 747.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Crystal Gayle Moore, 43, arrested on CR 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Bobby Joe Morris, Jr., 26, arrested on County Road 216.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amy Rebecca Peterson, 41, arrested on County Road 437.
Operating a vehicle with an expired tag; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; operating a vehicle with an expired tag; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: Howard Scott Riddle, 46, arrested on U.S. 278.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Rachel Nicole Sturgeon, 33, arrested on I-65 NB.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Larry Austin Williams, 34, arrested on CR 222.