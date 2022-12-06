Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
12/1
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: Cory Daniel Anthony, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs: Joshua Dustin Donnie Elliott, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of opium or a derivative; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Jayson Alexander Garmon, 25, arrested at Keystone Apts.
Probation violation- possessing stolen property: Tammy Witcher Holt, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Cody Ryan Hopper, 32, arrested on County Road 1338.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Timothy Allen Karns, 57, arrested on County Road 424.
Violation of a release order- burglary-residence (no force); failure to appear- possessing stolen property: Dennis Ray Marcum, Jr, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/2
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, arrested on Doc Clemmons Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; resisting arrest; obstruction-governmental operations; running a red light: Tiffany Carol Chambers, 32, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; contempt of court; speeding-no workers-construction zone: Braxton Deon Holland, 23, arrested in Good Hope.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Timothy Ray Jackson, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); criminal mischief-damage to private property; grand jury-failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement; probation violation- rape-strong arm: Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jimmy N. Parker, 49, arrested on County Road 1212.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Yarsolava Perminova, 42, arrested on County Road 1212.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Jimmy Cleveland Phillips, 60, arrested at 278 Rock.
Failure to appear- making false report to law enforcement authorities: Kevin William Rusnak, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: Thomas Kingsley Sawyer, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault- harassment (family); reckless endangerment: Trevor Lamond Sharpley, 28, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; resisting arrest; public intoxication; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Cameron Daniel Sherrell, 25, arrested on Hwy. 31.
12/3
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Scotty Lee Black, 43, arrested on County Road 1098.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jackie Marie Brunnet, 39, arrested on County Road 1098.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); public intoxication: Joseph Matthew Childers, 39, arrested on County Road 1625.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; open container of alcohol in a vehicle: Christopher Adam Gill, 33, arrested on County Road 1714.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Cory Wayne Hamby, 34, arrested on County Road 1625.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: James David Holmes, 58, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- no seat belt: Joseph Mark James, 40, arrested on County Road 160.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts: Cody William Kunze, 29, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; negotiating worthless instrument, three counts: Nicole Lyn Martinez, 40, arrested on County Road 747.
Simple assault (family): Gary Ray Phillips, 42, arrested on County Road 1625.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; driving under the influence of a combined substance: Corey DeShaw Whitlock, 47, arrested on County Road 1488.
12/4
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Micah Aaron Duncan, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer: David Justin Farley, 46, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jennifer Ann Gaddis, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: James Louis Harper, III, 23, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); illegal possession of prescription drugs; obtaining with forged/altered prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; tampering with physical evidence: Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: James Hardie Richards, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- making false report to law enforcement authorities: Jenna Marie Richards, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); domestic assault-menacing (knife); attempting to elude a police officer: James Daniel Sanders, 44, arrested on County Road 587.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol; following too close; lane change without proper signal; operating a vehicle with insurance: Christi Leigh Stallings, 42, arrested at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Laura Renee Swann, 43, arrested on County Road 54.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Cathy Denise Walker, 61, arrested on County Road 939.