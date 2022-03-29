Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
3/24
Failure to appear- no seat belt: David Olvin Brown, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle: Raphael Maurice Foster, 38, arrested at Priceville McDonald’s.
Failure to appear- no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance: Jennifer Ann Gaddis, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- resident license-freshwater fishing: Brandon Matthew Gates, 28, arrested on County Road 813/County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tyler Desean Griffin, 25, arrested on Hwy. 31/Hwy. 278.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Daniel Max Hagood, 58, arrested on County Road 1162.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Wendell Keith Hawkins, 59, arrested on County Road 1382.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Cory Ladon Naler, 25, arrested on 3rd Street SE/6th Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Dustin Dakota Overton, 25, arrested in Jefferson County.
Public intoxication: Jami Aleta Phillips, 40, arrested on County Road 649/County Road 652.
Sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Richard Franklin Scruggs, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/25
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Marlon Franklin Bryant, 48, arrested on County Road 1258.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Savannah Michelle Carroll, 34, arrested on County Road 520.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); miscellaneous theft; public intoxication: Jefferey Allen Denney, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Christopher Adam Gill, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Justin David Allen Gillis, 34, arrested on I-64 S.
Probation revoked- fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; theft (other vehicle): Reyna Nicole Moctezuma, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; leaving the scene of an accident: Jimmy Cleveland Phillips, 60, arrested on County Road 1605.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: Kevin Blair Rodger, 49, arrested on I-65 N.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); criminal mischief; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; auto theft: William Carlton Shikle, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: Cricket Lynne Turrentine, 48, arrested on County Road 1082.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property: Bobby Gene Wood, 41, arrested on County Road 1742.
3/26
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Robert Lee Black, 38, arrested on County Road 768.
Driving while license suspended: Chadd Lee Delong, 41, arrested on County Road 490.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; theft-miscellaneous: Frankie Wayne Gaither, 59, arrested on County Road 1545/County Road 1526.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- criminal mischief: Taylor Blaine Hulsey, 29, arrested on County Road 1742/County Road 1728.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Donna Michelle Stewart, 50, arrested on County Road 587/County Road 616.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Courtney Leigh Walker, 47, arrested on County Road 1526/County Road 1545.
Shoplifting: Keith Thremayne Whitehead, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/27
Making a false report to law enforcement authority; selling stolen metal property: Ashley August Budweg, 42, arrested on Hwy. 31 South.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; no plainly visible tag: Angella Renee Dover, 36, arrested on Hwy. 157/County Road 1339.
Simple assault (family): Travis Dewayne Duke, 29, arrested on County Road 576 Hanceville.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Christopher Lee Gamel, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 231.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Candice Brandie Jeter, 36, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Probation revoked- forgery (checks), two counts: Timothy Marvid Jordan, 44, arrested in Birmingham.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous: Amanda Leann Killian, 37, arrested at Blount County Jail.
Attempting to elude a police officer; possession of a stolen vehicle: Caleb Andrew Minor, 24, arrested on County Road 1371/County Road 1344.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Daniel Ross Walker, 26, arrested on County Road 420.
