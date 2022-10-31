Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
10/28
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sarah K. Corbin, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Hold for another agency: Cody D. Smith, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
10/29
Public intoxication: Alexandro C. Ionuti, 33, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: Sonya M. Elliott, 38, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin K. Kilpatrick, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation: Jennifer A. Tennihill, 36, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: Wendy S. Rogers, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Theresa A. McKenzie, 27, arrested on 4th Street SW.
10/30
Domestic violence, third degree: Holli D. Miller, 28, of Cullman, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
10/27
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Kathleen Sizemore Bohannon, 60, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Jeffrey Phillip Briscoe, 56, arrested on County Road 656.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jewel Michelle Gipson Cofield, 41, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree, two counts: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 27, arrested at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication: Misty Marie Duvall Cosby, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- 20 days to register vehicle; shoplifting, less than $500; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; operating a vehicle without insurance: Andy Martin Doss, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument; attempting to elude a police officer; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Austin Wade Eipp, 28, arrested at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500: Douglas Leon Green, 57, arrested at Exit 334/McDonalds.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Michael Shawn Humes, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restrictions: Scott Albert Kaucher, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Timothy Justin Kitchens, 31, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- switched tag: Amber Marie Knight, 34, arrested at Love’s/Exit 322.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Jason Terry Monroe, 44, arrested on County Road 109.
Possession of heroin; possession of cocaine: Timothy Allen Owens, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Kennan Lane Parker, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding-no workers- construction zone: Barrie Bridget Pelman Pate, 37, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Public intoxication: Angela Darlene Lemon Powell, 55, arrested on County Road 1354.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Patricia Soliz, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/28
Possession of dangerous drugs: Terry Nolan Bagwell, 61, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Felicia Dawn Benfield, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); criminal mischief: Colton Allen Box, 27, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tyler Desean Griffin, 25, arrested at Love’s.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Trey Brittian Guthery, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Adam Wesley Lang, 41, arrested on County Road 616.
Aggravated assault of a police officer (other weapon), two counts; terrorist threat; violation of a domestic violence protection order: John Ryan Lawrence, 31, arrested on County Road 709.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: Cristy Michelle Moore, 42, arrested on County Road 490.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Brandon Shane Norris, 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Daniel David Pirkle, 35, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; resisting arrest; public intoxication, two counts; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/29
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: William Blake Calvert, 34, arrested at J&D 4-way.
Attempting to elude a police officer: Cassandra Hope Cooper, 36, arrested at J&D 4-way.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Johnny Lee Harbison, 70, arrested on County Road 813.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: James Edward Jones, 52, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possessing of counterfeit object; failure to appear- Illegal possession of prescription drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts: Jennifer Alicia Tennihill, 36, arrested on County Road 831.
Burglary-residence (force): Jayden Douglas Watson, 28, arrested on County Road 1711.
Burglary-residence (force): Sarah Olivia Watson, 24, arrested on County Road 1711.
10/30
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Eugene Cammon, 58, arrested on County Road 1352.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Christopher Imman Delatorre, 26, arrested on I-65N.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Joshua Lee Hale, 36, arrested on County Road 991.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Krystle Lee Robinson, 37, arrested on Hwy. 157.