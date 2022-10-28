Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Oct. 25 - Oct. 27:
10/25
Attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: James M. Criscoe, 35, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 724/County Road 725.
Conditional release violation: William E. Checkon, 79, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude: Ronald W. Fick, Jr., 48, of Athens, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jacob C. Mann, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Kimberly M. Castle, 37, of Addison, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
10/26
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; insurance violation, 5 counts; expired tag, two counts; driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; improper lights: Kaqun D. Fuller, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: Katherine D. Davis, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/27
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Katherine G. Smith, 42, of Empire, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Oct. 20 - Oct. 26:
10/20
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Justin Lee Clarke, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Rusty Daniel Cockrell, 26, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): Damon Kyle Graves, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; harassment (family): Darrell Newton Harris, 56, arrested on County Road 946.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: Rachel Anne Linn, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: David Lee Moore, 59, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Probation revoked- burglary-residence (force); robbery-residence (strong arm); buying/receiving stolen property: Hannah Gail Oden, 26, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Miscellaneous theft, $1500-$2500: Nichole Lablizz Stewart, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Financial exploitation of the elderly, second degree; theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500: Byron Waylon Williams, 39, arrested at the Cleburne County Jail.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Gary Lee Williamson, 49, arrested on County Road 388.
10/21
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Jamie Rae Adkins, 37, arrested at Mile Marker 322/Loves.
Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Dylan Joseph Bomberry-Wright, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SW.
Negotiating worthless instrument, two counts: Jeanie Ann Connell, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Cody Davis, 33, arrested on I-65 NB.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Oliver Casey Gamble, 26, arrested on I-65 SB.
Burglary-non-residence (force); failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of burglary tools; possessing stolen property, $500-less than $1500; buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500: Trey Brittian Guthery, 28, arrested on County Road 1301.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jesse Phillip Kratz, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Lydia Lee, 38, arrested in Dodge City.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest: Damon Paul Meyer, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Heather Lynn Van Keuren, 21, arrested on County Road 895.
Assault-harassment: Cacee Cleste Willmon, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Gregory Paul Wynn, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jimmy Lee Young, 50, arrested on County Road 1386.
10/22
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amber Lacole Burrows, 38, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Clayton Wayne Carden, 34, arrested on County Road 1092.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; failure to appear- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing-remains on premises: Erica Lee Dingler, 36, arrested on County Road 1196.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Bridget Nicole Ingram, 25, arrested on County Road 1092.
Counterfeiting; forged instrument: Vanessa Marie Robinson, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Isaac Jakob Sandlin, 21, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: Micah Steven Smith, 39, arrested on County Road 1669.
10/23
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Shannon Irish Black, 36, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; attempting to elude a police officer: Ronald Aaron Brasher, 38, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: David Allen Cooper, 52, arrested on County Road 1838.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Michael George Davis, 58, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher Adam Gill, 33, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- impersonating a peace officer; promote prison contraband (weapon): Samuel Joseph Hook, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; fugitive from justice; expired license; improper lane usage; leaving the scene of an accident; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: Daniel Joseph Mickle, 39, arrested on County Road 223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jon Eric Pride, 24, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Kristy Marie Simmons, 36, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution, two counts: Cricket Lynn Turrentine, 49, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Freddie Dewayne Weldon, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/24
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Johney Allen Baker, 46, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Destruction of property by prisoner: John Thomas Boone, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution: David William Byrne, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: William Edward Checkon, 79, arrested on County Road 490.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Christopher Marq Fitzpatrick, 30, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Public intoxication; failure to appear- public intoxication, three counts; failure/refusal to display insurance; no seat belt: Jennifer Ann Gaddis, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Jeffery James Gann, 60, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Gerardo Hernandez Gonzalez, 44, arrested on County Road 590.
Destruction of property by prisoner: Timothy Michael Harris, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: Scotty Lee James, 42, arrested on County Road 1036.
Possession of methamphetamine: Brian Timothy Kennedy, 36, arrested in Good Hope.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, three counts: Christy Michelle Moore, 42, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Justen Mark Smith, 27, arrested at the Cullman Count6y Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Justin Jeffery Ray Smith, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- passing forged instrument; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; speed above 45 mph on county road: Denise Ann Tanner, 28, arrested on County Road 1111.
10/25
Failure to appear- destruction of property by prisoner; public intoxication: James Michael Thomas Criscoe, 35, arrested on County Road 724.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Christopher James Gilley, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree, three counts; improper lane usage; improper tag light: Michael Jason Green, 39, arrested on County Road 1564.
Probation violation- illegal distribution of a controlled substance: Steven Alexander Lovett, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Kayla Nicole Skipworth, 35, arrested on County Road 1855.
Probation violation- failure to register as a sex offender: Allysin Clair Reid Twilley, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tekoa Eve Walker, 19, arrested on County Road 1034.
10/26
Fugitive from justice: Brian Anthony Fields, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Kagun David Fuller, 26, arrested on County Road 601.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Tyler Bruce Harrison, 29, arrested at Love’s.
Domestic violence, third degree: Carol Porter, 56, arrested on County Road 158.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; shoplifting: Ketauria Keshae Sales, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Aggravated assault-police officer (strong arm); destruction of property by prisoner: Baylee Michelle Shedd, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; failure to signal: Paul Lee Skinner, 48, arrested on County Road 1071.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: David Justin Vinzant, 52, arrested on County Road 565.