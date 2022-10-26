Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
10/13
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Gail Stidham Brasher, 68, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property; bail jumping, second degree-burglary-residence (force): Faith Renea Carter, 55, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Harassing communications: Misty Wisener Cooper, 43, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Jessica Kate Jones, 23, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Joseph Shane Meeks, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Contempt of legislature: Timothy Steve Nash, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: Michael Bret Townsel, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
10/14
Simple assault; auto theft: Bradford Seth Burney, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument: Ladonna Brown Gaither, 45, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); violation of a release order-possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Lee Jackson, 63, arrested on County Road 1422.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; knowing he does not have consent of the owner; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: James Mark Robertson, 42, arrested at Alabama Therapeutic Facility.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: Chad Lee Smith, 44, arrested on County Road 1117.
10/15
Theft from banking institution; failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts; pickpocket, $500-less than $1500, two counts: Travis Wayne Evans, 56, arrested at 626 Olive Street SW.
Probation revoked- possessing forged instrument: Timothy Marvid Jordan, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): David Spencer Lockhart II, 33, arrested on County Road 1508.
Harassment; resisting arrest: Unique Nicole Pendergraft, 30, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument: Tevoris Martez Simmons, 37, arrested at the Birmingham Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, five counts; theft-miscellaneous; resisting arrest; public intoxication, five counts; disorderly conduct: Shayla Cheyenne Williams, 28, arrested at J&D Four Way.
10/16
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: James Brian Echols, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: Michael Heath Hand, 46, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Evelyn Grace Hogeland, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- rendering false alarm, hospital/nursing home; disorderly conduct: Marcus Anthony Kay, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Cody William Kunze, 29, arrested on County Road 1223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: James Bradley Lewis, 43, arrested on County Road 1223.
Shoplifting, less than $500: Alyssa Faye Mitchell, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs): Johnda Rene Nelms, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.