Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
11/17
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Wendy Harper Akins, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Sonya Marie Elliott, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-child abuse (family): Loretta Sue James, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Rafael Llovera, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Holli Denise Miller, 29, arrested on County Road 711.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Hunter Dakota Neal, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Christle Pruitt Oden, 33, arrested on County Road 223/Sports World.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joseph Randell Overton, 31, arrested on County Road 1558/County Road 1555.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Justin Dale Stewart, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/18
Criminal mischief; shoplifting: Jeremy Keith Anders, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Judges order- murder-family (gun); domestic violence: Jason Dewayne Crawford, 43, arrested at Cullman Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Dustin Christopher Hand, 30, arrested at I-65 SB/Exit 291.
Reckless Endangerment; operating vehicle with expired tag: Charles Glen Jordan, 42, arrested at 278 Rock Grocery.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property; theft from residence: Shawna Storm May, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- reckless driving: Shelton Wayne Ramey, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joey Russell Widner, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
11/19
Simple assault-child abuse (family); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; receiving stolen vehicle; failure to register vehicle: Rhyan Rnell Hall, 28, arrested on Hwy. 69/County Road 238.
Promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: Taylor Nicole Johns, 24, arrested on I-65 NB/mile marker 304.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs; sale of stolen property: Rachael LeShann McDonald, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; illegal possession of a credit/debit card; receiving stolen vehicle; failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument; public intoxication: Cody Wade Pate, 36, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-menacing (knife); kidnapping-exposure to possible physical injury: Jeremy Dewayne Wilbanks, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; operating a vehicle with expired tag: Ayla Elms Wolford, 29, arrested on Hwy. 69/ County Road 238.
11/20
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: Michael Wade Box, 24, arrested at Love’s/mile marker 322.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Michael Shawn Cupps, 57, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Public intoxication: Natalie Regine Fields, 62, arrested on County Road 1678.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Joseph Gardner, 44, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S/I-65.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Amber Marie Hyde, 27, arrested on Hwy. 157/CRMC.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jesse Phillip Kratz, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69/I-65.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane usage: Christopher Allen Meyer, 29, arrested on Hwy. 31/County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Deziree Shyanne Perkins, 18, arrested on Hwy. 67/Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Jenneffor Rena Worthy, 55, arrested on County Road 573.