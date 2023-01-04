Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
12/29
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Johnny Lee Harbison, 70, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Lisa Michelle Hopper, 53, arrested at Dollar General.
Failure to appear- giving false identification to law enforcement: Jacob Charles Mann, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Thomas Ashley McDaniel, 45, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Duane Odom, Jr., 37, arrested on County Road 1029.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Jimmy Neil Parker, 49, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- cruelty to animals; possession of dangerous drugs; auto theft: Bridget Nichole Sears, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family): Kelsie Paige Thrasher, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force); illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Lisa Marie Tucker, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; obscuring/defacing/removing vehicles identity: Robert Douglas Wilson, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/30
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Anthony Ray Beasley, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speed above 45 mph, county road: Antonio Lavonn Canady, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving while license suspended: Janissa Carolyn Dover, 30, arrested on County Road 818.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Alex Michael Duke, 20, arrested on Ryan Road.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Wesley Nathaniel Garrett, 40, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Christian Shawn Johnson, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
A to M aggravated assault (attempted murder): Christopher Ellis Roncker, 48, arrested on New Friendship Road.
Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving under the influence (other substance): Kyle Austin Scheer, Jr., 19, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- recovered property; theft of property, second degree; theft of a firearm, rifle, or shotgun: Steven Matthew Schubert, Jr., 38, arrested in Seminole.
12/31
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Grayson Jayce Baker, 18, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Harrison Robert Barker, 29, arrested on Austin Avenue.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Patrick Bishop, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree: Lance Ryder Brasher, 33, arrested on Exit 322.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Meshach John Curvin, 27, arrested on County Road 1136.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree: Justin Wayne Farr, 31, arrested on Weeks Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Larry Dean Farr, 62, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts; drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs; motion to revoke bond- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Savannah Brooke Haney, 35, arrested in Falkville.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Magen Hartley Hill, 34, arrested on Exit 322.
Public intoxication: Clayton Andrew Monfort, 24, arrested in Jones Chapel.
Resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental operations: Robert Heath Pope, 55, arrested on County Road 272.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Rebecca Sue Rice, 64, arrested on County Road 532.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Eric Dron Taylor, 23, arrested on County Road 1435.
Aggravated assault (family)-gun: Johnnie Thompson, 59, arrested on County Road 1224.
Indecent exposure; sexual misconduct: Jeremy Lee Turbeville, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/1
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amy Marie Arwood, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Troy Lee Bartlett, 49, arrested on County Road 984.
Auto theft: Vivian Lorene Butler, 50, arrested at Jack’s Hanceville.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Kyle Jerome Cavanaugh, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, four counts: Bradley Ryan Combs, 38, arrested on I-65/Exit 284.
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Cristy Linn Franklin, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Christine Lora Johnson, 54, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Mohamed Saad Mohamed, 31, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Adam Anthony Parker, 37, arrested in Falkville.
Motion to revoke- reckless endangerment: Yaroslava Perminova, 42, arrested on County Road 1212.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Rebecca Olene Perotti, 41, arrested on County Road 956.
Failure to appear- burglary of auto (no theft), three counts: Durell Spain, 22, arrested on I-65 SB.
1/2
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Jeremy Alvis Bennefield, 40, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer: Kerry Lee Goggins, 45, arrested on County Road 453.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); negotiating worthless instrument, two counts; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, etc. of wine or alcohol: Tina Louise Thompson, 43, arrested on County Road 453.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; probation violation- possessing stolen property: Joshua Shane Veal, 38, arrested on County Road 1087.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Andrew Skyler Weber, 19, arrested on County Road 1625.