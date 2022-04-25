Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/21
Theft from public building: Gray Arnold Black, 55, arrested on County Road 587.
Burglary-residence (force), two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Stephanie June Ellis, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Simple assault-child abuse-(family): Magan Jane Ennis, 32, arrested on Saint Joseph Street.
Counterfeiting; forged instrument; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit debit card; failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument; forgery-other objects: Brandy Nichole Graham, 41, arrested on County Road 1698.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jacob Casswell Jones, 26, arrested on County Road 1141.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); possession of methamphetamine, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; operating vehicle without insurance: Salomon Alejandrio Perales, 29, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Michael Dwight Pullen-Clapper, 31, arrested at DHR Building/St. Joseph.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Clayton Warren Tolbert, 22, arrested on Welcome Road.
4/22
Criminal mischief-damage to business property; shoplifting: Richard David Bagwell, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic violence, second degree (punishment): Nathaniel Scott Pilgrim, 30, arrested at Bullock Correctional.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs: Cynthia Lynn Thomas, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Nathan Aaron Varney, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Assault-harassment: Jamie Leigh Williams, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/23
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Matthew James Amaro, 37, arrested on County Road 1208.
Public intoxication: Junior Choj, 20, arrested on County Road 1402.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; sale of stolen property, $1500 or more: John Niles Linley, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; driving while license suspended: Timothy Gregg Steele, 45, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Adam Cecil Swader, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- Negotiating worthless instrument: Anthony Lynn Trussell, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
4/24
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Breanna Lashae Allen, 22, arrested on County Road 437.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Brandon Issac Griggs, 20, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Matthew Levon Johnson, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless Endangerment; attempting to elude a police officer; driving under the influence of alcohol, under age 21; reckless driving; running a red light: Carlos Alfredo Mandujano, 20, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Alex Carthel Morgan, 37, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- shoplifting: Haywood Lawrence Murray, Jr., 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
