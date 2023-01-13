Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:
1/12
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: David A Folds, 63, of Trafford, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Ashley D. Compton, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
1/9
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Maxwell Lee Drake, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Hannah Alexis Farley, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: Ashley Marie Fulenwider, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer: Dylan Eugene Henderson, 24, arrested on I-65 SB.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Patricia Brown Hill, 49, arrested at Love’s.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Kodi Jacob Hook, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- obstruction-governmental operations; public intoxication: Sheyenne Michelle Imler, 22, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Alexis Paige Jacobs, 21, arrested on County Road 747.
Manufacture of methamphetamine: Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, arrested on County Road 626.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael O’neal Rickard, 24, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: Misty Campbell Vandiver, 50, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Dalton Tyler Wren, 29, arrested on County Road 1141.
1/10
Public intoxication: Michael Blain Davenport, 36, arrested on County Road 1242.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; tampering with physical evidence: Brandon Jamel Kelley, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Leah Danielle Lopez, 31, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest: Jamey Ray Mooney, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- sell/distribute methamphetamine; promote prison contraband: Richard Scruggs, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
1/11
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Sharon Diana Arrington, 50, arrested at Joppa 4-way.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jason Anthony Pete Copeland, 22, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Nicholas Robert Day, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kelly Benard Graves, 54, arrested on County Road 1605.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jesse Phillip Kratz, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Heather Nicole Myrex, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Amy K. Posey, 40, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Domestic violence, third degree: Caleb Colton Roden, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Blake Sanderson Smith, 34, arrested at Love’s.