Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
12/30
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Amy M. Arwood, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW/ 3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Antonio L. Canady, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW/Logan Street SW.
Disorderly conduct; criminal trespassing: Christian S. Johnson, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
12/31
Public intoxication; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Sharon M. James, 31, of Calera, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher D. Gaines, 37, of Montevallo, arrested on Hwy. 157.
1/1
Grand Jury indictment- obstructing justice using false identification; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude: Kyle J. Cavanaugh, 37, of Decatur, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree: Drayton C. Fondren, 22, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Matthew C. Moore, 27, of Cullman, arrested on 13th Street NE/Eva Road NE.
Public intoxication: Natosha D. Crabtree, 40, of Falkville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; driving without a license: Ramona Y. Linley, 23, of Falkville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, four counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Carl A. Stiefelmeyer, III, 58, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Using false identity to avoid arrest; criminal trespassing, third degree: Joseph M. Owens, Jr., 41, of Warrior, arrested on Olive Street SW.
1/2
Criminal trespassing: Rachel L. Lay, 31, of Blountsville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, fourth degree: Jeffrey S. Hammond, 39, of Heiskell, TN, arrested at Cullman Shopping Center NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Angela M. Nash, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dustin C. Hand, 31, of Oneonta, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: Susan P. Mayes, 65, of Decatur, arrested at Town Square SW.