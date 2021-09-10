Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday:
9-9
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree; insurance violation (two counts); driving while suspended; expired tag (three counts); driving without a license: Amanda N. Shearin, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- running stop sign, driving without a license: Lashay G. Atchley, 21, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: Jacob R. Cantrell, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Travis E. Lance, 24, of Cullman, arrested on Highway 157.
Impersonating a peace officer: Steven R. Willis, 35, of Cullman, arrested on 12th Way NW/2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, second degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Terri C. Barnett, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Harassment: Madyson B. Cummings, 23, of Hanceville, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Sheriff's Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
9-7
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; exceeding reasonable road speed: Christi Michelle Brockman, 42, arrested at Grandma's Car Wash.
Amphetamine sell/distribute; possession of marijuana; methamphetamine sell/distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of cocaine; sell/distribute dangerous drugs; possession of synthetic narcotic drugs; possessing stolen property, $1500 or more: Russell Lewis Culpepper, 33, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft) (two counts): Randy Levon Elms, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: James Eugene Garrett, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Motion to revoke bond- obstructing police/resisting arrest: Ronald Raymond Garrison Jr., 43, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: Katelynn Marie McCown, 27, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Larry Charles Reese, 49, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Adam Wade Schmidt, 30, arrested on I-65 SB mile marker 311.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of cocaine: Micah Steven Smith, 38, arrested on Highway 278 W.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: Eric Dron Taylor, 22, arrested on Welcome Road.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jamie N. Vazquez, 42, arrested on Holly Pond Road/Highway 69.
Judge's order- possession of dangerous drugs: Robin Marie Whittle, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-8
Failure to appear- endangering the welfare of a child: Lashay Gail Atchley, 21, arrested at Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Failure to appear- running a red light: Jeremy Richard Birkhimer, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); endangering the welfare of a child: Jacob Ray Cantrell, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: David Anthony Duckworth, 42, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Theft-miscellaneous ($500-less than $1500): Katee Cheyenne Gilland, 19, arrested at Stuckey's on Highway 31.
Criminal mischief-damage to public property; resisting arrest; public intoxication: Aaron Doss Murphey, 24, arrested on County Road 1485.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Nathaniel Phillip Necklaus, 33, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW/Highway 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; grand jury- adult sex offender-violation of homelessness restriction: Steven Andrew Waters, 42, arrested on County Road 616.
