Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-9
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation (three counts); driving without a license (two counts); driving while revoked (three counts); failure to register vehicle: Dachery D. Bagwell, 28, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to commit controlled substance crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; promoting prison contraband, second degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (four counts); criminal trespass, third degree: Hope O. Dauksza, 28, of Hanceville arrested on 24th Street SW/Industrial Drive SW.
Attempting to commit controlled substance crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass, third degree; insurance violation (three counts); switched tag; improper lights; fail to yield: Steven D. Coots, 30, of Cullman arrested on 24th Street SW/Industrial Drive SW.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Trevor A. Nunnery, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Dawson J. Patterson, 23, of Cullman arrested in Good Hope.
9-10
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Trevor L. Ponder, 29, of Cullman arrested on County Road 109.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Teresa D. Culver, 63, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW/Main Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; attempting to elude: Jonathan C. Nolen, 29, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Richard F. Scruggs, 30, of Cullman arrested on 13th Street NE.
9-11
Failure to appear- driving while revoked, insurance violation: Jennifer L. Hays, 30, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, failure to register vehicle, driving while revoked, switched tag: Crystal W. Penn, 38, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag, improper lights, insurance violation, driving while suspended: Joshua A. Campbell, 37, of Holly Pond arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Michael B. Long, 32, of Gardendale arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts); criminal trespass, third degree (four counts); theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); violation of public health orders (two counts): Jimmy W. Lambert, 41, of Vinemont arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
9-12
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance: David L. Stephens 42, of Cullman arrested on I-65/Highway 278.
Theft of property, fourth degree; giving false information to law enforcement; possession of drug paraphernalia: Natalie G. Hopper, 19, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Public intoxication: Brian A. Knutson, 20, of Vinemont arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia: Richard L. Allaire Jr., 60, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-13
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespass, third degree (three counts), disorderly conduct: Kenya B. Susskin, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Ryan P. Derrick, 38, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Randy A. Scott, 38, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; resisting arrest: Logan I. Puckett, 19, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Elizabethanna M. Austin, 36, of Crane Hill arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 7-13:
9-7
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree; giving false name to law enforcement: Megan Jovita Bolin, 30, arrested at the Jasper Police Department.
Burglary, first degree; kidnapping, first degree: Erika Monique Byrd, 30, arrested on Sugarberry Road.
Interference with custody: Marsha McCord Byrd, 69, arrested on Sugarberry Road.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended; theft of property, fourth degree: Donald Lee Edwards, 62, arrested at Joppa 4-Way.
Criminal mischief second degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Amy Renee Jones, 42, arrested at Gardendale Police Department.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Savannah Blake Noe, 28, arrested on Highway 157/County Road 1173.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Mariana Krystal Rodriguez, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-8
Judges order- criminally negligent homicide; failure to register/establish SORNA; failure to update required registration info SORNA; theft of property, first degree: Terry Ray Autwell, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Shannon Joey Bartlett, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Corey Jason Boatright, 43, arrested on School House Road.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Dylan Joseph Bomberry-Wright, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- theft of property, first degree: Dakota Allen Collier, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- burglary, third degree: James Nicholas Davis, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: David Richard Drummond, 61, arrested on County Road 201/County Road 189.
False reporting to law enforcement: Mary Elizabeth Klosinski, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft: Cobie Thomas League, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Brent Tyler Lynn, 30, arrested on County Road 818.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Christine McClendon Lynn, 27, arrested on County Road 818.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: Terry Wayne Moreland, 42, arrested on County Road 1551.
Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft: Kielynn Blane Terry, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-9
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Samantha Elizabeth Chappell, 32, arrested on County Road 735.
Failure to appear- unlawful distribution of controlled substance: Steven Douglas Coots, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kelli Melissa Goodwin, 28, arrested on I-65 exit 282.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband, second degree (two counts); tampering with physical evidence; trafficking illegal drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree (three counts); unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Asia Ryan Graham, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to register quarterly SORNA: Christopher Michael Joslyn, 65, arrested on County Road 1547.
Nonsupport: Anthony Ray Lovell, 45, arrested on 4th Street SW/Coin Laundry.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Christina Michelle Parker, 46, arrested on County Road 369.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Therron Dewayne Parker Sr., 51, arrested on County Road 369.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Trevor Lindley Ponder, 29, arrested on County Road 109.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Matthew Karl Tucker, 36, arrested on County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jeremy Matthew Wilson, 42, arrested on I-65 exit 289.
9-10
Reckless endangerment: Roger Dale Curington, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Ronald Alan Goodwin, 57, arrested at CC1.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Donald Earl Jenkins II, 22, arrested on County Road 517.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment (two counts): Cody Miles Jones, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-11
Failure to appear- driving under the influence, unlawful possession of controlled substance: Jeremy William Adams, 38, arrested on I65/334.
Failure to appear- possession/use of credit/debit card: Lacie Michele Boyd, 23, arrested on County Road 1629.
Probation revoked- criminal mischief, first degree; receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful breaking and entering with theft: Joshua Adam Campbell, 37, arrested on Highway 278E.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Charles M. Casmiro-Farfan, 23, arrested on County Road 656.
Public intoxication: Tommy Gene Cooley, 62, arrested at Country View RV Park.
Failure to appear- negotiation of worthless negotiable instrument (six counts): Ryan Patrick Derrick, 38, arrested at Joppa 4-Way.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance: Christopher M. Fitzpatrick, 28, arrested on Colony Road.
Burglary, third degree; robbery, third degree; unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle with theft: Jennifer Louise Hays, 30, arrested on County Road 70/Water Treatment Plant.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless endangerment: Jacqueline Gayle Martin, 35, arrested on County Road 1391.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of controlled substance: William Eugene Miller Jr., 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- obstruction/using false ID: Jason Matthew Owens, 39, arrested at Legacy Finance.
Obstruction/using false ID: Joseph Michael Owens Jr., 39, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Crystal Woljevach Penn, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree- harassment; failure to signal/improper lane change; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts); domestic violence, third degree- harassment; possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting prison contraband, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Antonyio Donell M. Purifoy, 30, arrested on Colony Road.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Roger Dale Smith, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-12
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Sara Jane McElroy, 28, arrested on County Road 1456.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Joseph Andrew Moore, 32, arrested on County Road 1456.
Illegal possession of alcohol: Stella Leann Roberson, 29, arrested on County Road 109/Highway 69S.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Brelyn Allen Smitherman, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-13
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, first degree: Patricia Dawnelle Aaron, 30, arrested on Highway 69S.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Elizabethanna Marie Austin, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession/use of credit/debit card (four counts); promoting prison contraband: Mary Magdelene Baker, 36, arrested on Highway 31/County Road 1364.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Niomie Danille Daly, 35, arrested at Johnson Crossing.
Public intoxication: Timothy Lee Hicks, 35, arrested on County Road 1136.
Public intoxication: Alexis Roblero Maldonado, 29, arrested on Highway 31S.
Illegal possession/use of credit/debit card; theft of property, third degree: Katie Deanna Phipps, 30, arrested on Highway 31N.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Joshua Braxton Pickering, 25, arrested on County Road 1237.
Unlawful possession of controlled substance: Vada Marie Turner, 18, arrested at Jack’s Shell.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of controlled substance (two counts): Zachary Jermaine Turner, 35, arrested on West Valley Avenue.
