Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-10
Domestic violence-harassment, third degree: Jose A. Contreras, 42, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Amanda J. Leak, 35, of Cullman arrested on County Road 703.
Assault, third degree: Erick J. Rodriguez Vazquez, 26, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Justin K. Blue, 37, of Cullman arrested on Walnut Street/Burgundy Lane NW.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Carmella N. Booth, 34, of Decatur arrested on Highway 157.
9-11
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Phyllis S. Wise, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury indictments- unlawful distribution of marijuana (three counts); failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree (two counts); resisting arrest: Zachary W. Jones, 29, of Falkville arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
9-12
Theft of property, third degree: Justen M. Smith, 26, of Carbon Hill arrested in Walker County.
Theft of property, fourth degree; Grand Jury indictments- receiving stolen property, first degree; illegal possession of credit/debit card; possession of drug paraphernalia: Lacy H. Husted, 36, of Cullman arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-9
Sodomy-with a girl (other weapon); sexual abuse, first degree: Cameron David Carden, 26, arrested on County Road 46.
Possession of child pornography, fifteen counts: Shawn Alexander Chaney, 21, arrested on Beech Ave. SE.
Possessing stolen property, $1500 or more: Issac Brennin Gholson, 18, arrested on County Road 702/County Road 715.
Aggravated assault police officer (strong arm); resisting arrest: Stacey S. Glasscock, 47, arrested on Cemetery Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Jonathan Wallace Harbison, 44, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Aaron Tyler Jacobs, 19, arrested on Highway 278/County Road 1094.
Public intoxication: Tyreke Metcalfe, 22, arrested on County Road 831.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); illegal possession of prescription drugs; expired tag; attempting to elude a police officer; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amanda Nichole Shearin, 30, arrested at Good Hope Pilot.
9-10
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: John Larry Creamer Jr., 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- burglary-residence (force): Jessica Leann Hess, 37, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Buying/receiving stolen property: Timothy Gregg Steele Jr., 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane usage: Jerry Lee Trussell, 68, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher Franklin Walker, 48, arrested on County Road 538/County Road 535.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jade Mariah Watson, 24, arrested on County Road 1218/County Road 1216.
9-11
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Bobby Dewayne Calvert, 54, arrested on County Road 143.
Probation revoked- sell/distribute amphetamine: Adam Trey Ellis, 33, arrested at Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Simple assault (family): Katee Cheyenne Gilland, 19, arrested on County Road 1527.
Simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia: Sean Devin Screws, 24, arrested on County Road 1527.
Possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: Emma Rena Swindall, 22, arrested on County Road 143.
Possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of synthetic narcotics; sell/distribute synthetic narcotics: Justin Dale Wise, 37, arrested on County Road 143.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Phyllis Swann Wise, 56, arrested on County Road 143.
9-12
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Shawn Michael Rakes, 22, arrested on County Road 1605.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.