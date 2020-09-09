Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday:
9-4
Theft of property, fourth degree: Joan. A. Brannan, 38, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Cecil D. Barnett, 33, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Shara L. Smith, 48, of Warrior arrested on Highway 157.
Criminal trespass: Michael J. Sparman, 22, of Warrior arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Britney H. Smith, 32, of Warrior arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- fail to yield: Gary K. Sanders, 58, of Warrior arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree:; criminal trespass, third degree: Anthony A. Martin, 28, of Union Grove arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Paula P. Underwood, 66, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Scott B. Cowart, 51, of Cullman arrested on Swafford Road SW.
Public intoxication: Jack J. Larock Jr., 65, of New Castle, CO. arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Michael K. Hodge, 30, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue/7th Street.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Makayla S. Bailey, 19, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-5
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance violation, improper muffler: Billy C. Earley, 36, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended, insurance violation, no brake lights, open container in vehicle: Kandice L. Keeton, 32, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Kent M. Hasting, 33, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Cristy M. Sharp, 37, of Waterloo arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Phillip J. White, 60, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- driving without license, insurance violation (two counts), driving while suspended (two counts), switched tag, failure to signal: Dakota W. Copeland, 25, of Hanceville arrested on Dripping Springs Road NW.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass; theft of property, fourth degree: Jessica D. Ford, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Teresa M. Murray, 56, of Crane Hill arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: Daniel Osbirn, 38, of Florence arrested on Highway 278/Highway 69.
Public intoxication: Jason R. Hill, 40, of Cullman arrested on 4th Street SW.
Driving under the influence: Justin C. Mann, 31, of Cullman arrested on Veigl Circle SW.
Public intoxication: Michelle R. Godsey, 39, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W.
9-6
Failure to appear- driving while suspended, speeding: Arturo Rodriguez, 26, of Cullman arrested on County Road 747/County Road 743,
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- theft by deception, fourth degree: John L. Lenz, 49, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree: Freda J. Blanton, 44, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Disorderly conduct; resisting arrest: Marianna K. Rodriguez, 21, of Joppa arrested on 3rd Street SW/3rd Avenue SW.
9-7
Fugitive from justice: Alan J. Grassel Jr., 35, of Guin arrested on Highway 157.
Driving under the influence: Joseph R. Hill, 27, of Hartselle arrested on I-65/Highway 157.
9-8
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- driving while suspended: Justin K. Blue, 36, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Criminal trespass, third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Kenneth D. Pace, 34, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Patrick R. McCarley, 26, of Falkville arrested on Highway 157.
Driving under the influence: Joseph R. Hill, 27, of Hartselle arrested on Highway 157/I-65.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Greggory L. Chaney, 35, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-3
Attempting to elude; criminal trespass, third degree: Sherre Elizabeth Hasenbein, 45, arrested on County Road 1736.
Public intoxication: Tina Michelle King, 52, arrested on County Road 1725.
Disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; receiving stolen property, second degree; trafficking illegal drugs: John Niles Linley, 24, arrested on County Road 703.
Disorderly conduct; harassment; public intoxication: Bradie Ray Manasco, 78, arrested on County Road 307.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Francisco Alexander Ortiz Solis, 38, arrested at Economy Inn on Highway 31.
Probation violation- obstruction/using false ID; probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle (without theft): Adam Dale Pitts, 40, arrested at Dekalb County Jail.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Joshua Edward Wingo, 28, arrested on County Road 1564.
9-4
Domestic violence, third degree- assault, third degree: Billy Jack Bell, 75, arrested on CR 336.
Domestic violence, third degree- assault, third degree: Chandler Fay Bell, 36, arrested on County Road 336.
Plea agreement- failure to register/establish SORNA: Marcus Andrew Brown, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- burglary, third degree: Micah Clint Campbell, 24, arrested on at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- theft of property, first degree: Andy Goodwin Clark, 46, arrested at the Cullman Courthouse
Judges order- obstructing government operations: Dylan Howard Davis, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassing communication: Nathaniel Clay England, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, second degree; driving under the influence; domestic violence, third degree- harassment; resisting arrest: Justin Alan Hand, 37, arrested on I-65 exit 299 off ramp.
Probation violation- burglary, third degree; discharge of firearm in occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle; possession/use of credit/debit card; theft of property, first degree: Douglas Edward Lowery Jr., 25, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Mary Anna Moore, 42, arrested on Highway 31 Walkers.
Murder (two counts): Samantha Star Robertson, 20, arrested at Old Brown Store.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; public intoxication: Amber Deann Sellers, 37, arrested on I-65 exit 299.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Brandon Lee Swann, 28, arrested on Highway 91.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Landon McCord Terry, 21, arrested at Lawrence County Jail.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Wesley Shane Ward, 41, arrested on Beech Avenue.
9-5
Reckless endangerment: Jerry Lee Gibson, 40, arrested on County Road 940.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Leigh Bailey Johnson, 39, arrested at Stuckeys on US 31 N.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana (two counts); unlawful possession of controlled substance: Kandice Lean Keeton, 32, arrested at Highway 157/Denny’s.
Obstructing government operation; resisting arrest: Samuel Tec, 34, arrested on US 31 N.
Obstructing government operations: Tomas Tec, 36, arrested at National Trailer Park.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment; resisting arrest: Pashinz Danielle Terrell, 19, arrested on County Road 1237.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Jason Allen Wingo, 39, arrested on County Road 1678.
9-6
Driving under the influence: Bridgette Leigh Bickerstaff, 38, arrested at SLP.
Public intoxication: Darwin Lafayette Hunter, 57, arrested on County Road 223.
Motion to revoke bond- interference with custody: Donly Kevin Sadet Koshowsky, 29, arrested at Gregs Store on Highway 157 N.
Motion to revoke bond- criminal mischief, first degree; theft of property, first degree; theft of property, second degree; theft of property, fourth degree: John Ludwig Lenz, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; theft of property, fourth degree: Cameron Daniel Sherrell, 23, arrested in Walker County.
