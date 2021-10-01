Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
9-29
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts); criminal trespassing, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Ashley C. Pugh, 22, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-30
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag; failure to register vehicle; driving under the influence; driving while revoked: Michael W. Brown, 50, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Corey L. Tubbs, 31, of Cullman arrested on Highway 31/County Road 715.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving while suspended: Victor C. Wilbourn, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Line.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Jerry R. Jenkins, 51, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
9-27
Failure to appear- escape-fugitive from justice; theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500; receiving stolen property, $500 less than $1500; driving while license suspended; switched tag: Anthony Ray Beasley, 50, arrested on County Road 1490.
Burglary-residence (no force); possession of marijuana, second degree: Michael Andrew Buckelew, 33, arrested on County Road 1058.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Ivey Danielle Cornelison, 26, arrested on Highway 69 N/County Road 1772.
Burglary-non residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; utility tampering; attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended: Mason Anthony Cranford, 37, arrested at Joppa four-way.
Burglary-residence (no force); illegal possession of prescription drugs: Stephanie June Ellis, 39, arrested on County Road 1058.
Criminal mischief: Tami Haff Haynes, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic narcotics; attempting to elude a police officer: Tyler Lamont Speakman, 27, arrested on County Road 747.
9-28
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Michael Cody Davis, 32, arrested on County Road 641.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: Keelen Lee Duke, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument: Serra Elizabeth Giadrosich, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-menacing (gun): Jordan Raye Johnson, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possessing stolen property; driving while license suspended; following to close; no plainly visible tag; operating vehicle without insurance: Marianne Leigh Kelsey, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Donald Gerome Nugent, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Interference with custody; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Jeffery Lee Scott, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Interference with custody; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Tyra Allred Scott, 43, arrested on County Road 461.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Tonya Michelle Webb, 42, arrested on County Road 222.
9-29
Judge's order-driving under the influence of alcohol: Jimmy Stephen Boatright, 49, arrested at Cullman County Courthouse.
Possession of methamphetamine: Christopher Lee Corbin, 50, arrested on County Road 1606/County Road 1609.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper tail lights (trailer); no liability insurance: Edward Jerome Emanuel Jr., 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: Dustin Dakota Overton, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Ashley Cheyenne Pugh, 22, arrested on I-65 exit 304.
Violation of a domestic protection order: Austin Aubrey Swann, 26, arrested on County Road 244.
Possession of methamphetamine: Ronald Gregory Witcher, 62, arrested on County Road 1606/ County Road 1609.
