Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-24
Driving under the influence: Melvin C. Murchison, 22, of Warrior arrested on Cherokee Avenue/Graham Street SW.
Failure to appear- public intoxication (two counts); public lewdness: Kenya B. Susskin, 32, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree (two counts); public intoxication; improper lights: Marissa A. Thomas, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-25
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Tanya L. Johnson, 45, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury indictment- robbery, first degree; robbery, second degree; burglary, first degree: Hannah G. Oden, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-26
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; resisting arrest: Jacob E. Moore, 31, of Oneonta arrested in Blountsville.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Christopher J. Swafford, 44, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyler W. Sloan, 28, of Cullman arrested on Highway 278 W/County Road 1168.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Hagen E. Jones, 27, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
9-23
Possession of child pornography (three counts): Justin Aaron Blood, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Hagen Eldon Jones, 27, arrested on 4th Avenue SE/11th Street SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Heath Aaron King, 21, arrested on County Road 1114.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Kimberlie Alexis Oliver, 25, arrested on Highway 278 E.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Melissa Melene Prudhome, 42, arrested on County Road 205.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Justin Alexander Sheffield, 31, arrested on I-65/Highway 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Lydia Anne Varden, 28, arrested at I-65 NB Rest Area.
9-24
Simple assault (family): Kenneth Wade Bentley, 40, arrested on County Road 436.
Judge's order- court appearance: Alexander Lee Currington, 18, arrested at The Bridge.
Simple assault (family): Armondo Cobos Hernandez, 55, arrested on County Road 1400.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of domestic violence protection order: Ryan William May, 40, arrested on County Road 335.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; reckless driving: Shelton Wayne Ramey, 45, arrested on County Road 1753.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief; possession of dangerous drugs: David Eric Sanders, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Judges order- possession of dangerous drugs: John Calvin Ward Jr., 50, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
9-25
Possession of marijuana, second degree: William Bradley Martin, 23, arrested on Highway 31/County Road 398.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; refusal to display insurance; speeding above 45 mph on a county road: Jonathan Scott Moreno Jr., 27, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Burglary-residence (no force): Justin Michael Rohrscheib, 40, arrested at West Point High School.
Burglary-non residence (force): Keith Alan Smith, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- promoting prison contraband: Marissa Ann Thomas, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
9-26
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: Ryan Tyler Beatty, 39, arrested on Highway 278 W/ County Road 1024.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Autumn Elizabeth Fuller, 26, arrested at 278 West Chevron.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; auto theft: Brett McKindly Gordon, 28, arrested at Highway 157 Billy Ray Auto.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Erica Sharee Overton Gordon, 31, arrested at Highway 157 Billy Ray Auto.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: Katie Joy McCay, 25, arrested at Days Inn.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher James Swafford, 44, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: Sheena Nicole Swann, 37, arrested on Chad Drive.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency call: Alex Glenn Weaver, 23, arrested on County Road 1194.
