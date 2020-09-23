Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday and Tuesday:
9-21
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: Ernesto Y. Lopez, 40, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue/24th Street.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Tabitha Stagner, 34, of Parker, TX. arrested on Highway 157.
9-22
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Cristina L. Schafer, 42, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- improper lane usage; driving while suspended: Steven P. Harris, 41, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassment: Joseph A. Reeves, 19, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Timothy M. Smith, 34, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree (two counts): Mary M. Baler, 36, of Cullman arrested on Lessman Street SW.
Public intoxication: Steven R. Dickinson, 57, of Cullman arrested on 4th Avenue NE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Logan I. Puckett, 19, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
